Keeping stress under control - Larne and Carrick classes

A series of stress control classes is to be held in Larne and Carrick, starting on April 30.

Stress control is a six-week, self-help course aimed at people experiencing anxiety or depression, anyone who is experiencing stress, knows someone who is, or just wants to be better equipped to deal with stress.

Topics covered include: an overview of what stress is, controlling your body, controlling your thoughts, controlling your actions, getting a good night’s sleep and planning for the future.

Stress control is a class not a “group therapy”. Nobody will have to talk about personal difficulties in front of others.

Classes will be held at Larne Bowling Club, on Tuesday mornings, from 10.30 am until noon and at Carrickfergus Bowling Club, on Tuesday evenings, from 6.30 pm until 8.00 pm.