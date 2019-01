A health advice clinic will be held this afternoon (Friday January 4) at Larne Museum and Arts Centre.

The session will take place from 2.30 pm until 3.30 pm.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Mathew Varghese, a former consultant physician with a special interest in diabetes.

Dr. Varghese will speak about this condition, hypertension and obesity and demonstrate how to check blood sugar using the finger prick test.

This is a free event aimed at those over the age of 40 years.