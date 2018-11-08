Diabetes Day support in Larne

Larne’s Smiley Buildings will be illuminated blue to raise awareness of World Diabetes Day on November 14.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland has thanked the council for raising awareness of diabetes in the local community. More than 100,000 people live with diabetes in Northern Ireland.

Diabetes UK Northern Ireland National Director, Jillian Patchett, said: “We would like to thank Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for supporting our call to ‘go blue’ and for raising awareness of diabetes in the local community on World Diabetes Day.

“There are over 100,000 people living with diabetes in Northern Ireland with approximately 90 per cent of those living with Type two diabetes. More and more families are being impacted by this relentless condition and it is important that they know they are not alone.

“Diabetes is serious, it can be overwhelming and at times can be hard to live with. This World Diabetes Day ‘go blue’ for diabetes and help us raise awareness about a misunderstood condition that so many of us are living with and the support that is available.”

Mayor, Councillor Lindsay Millar said: “We’re really proud to be helping raise awareness and show our support for all of those living with diabetes. The health and wellbeing of our citizens is vitally important and a key aspect of the borough’s Community Plan, Putting People First.”