‘Dementia friendly’ singing for health in Larne

A “singing for health” programme will commence on Wednesday November 6 at Larne Leisure Centre.

This event is a “dementia friendly” singing programme.

It is open to adults living with longterm medical conditions, older people, carers and families.

It will be funded for a six-week period by the Northern Health and Social Care Trust.

Each session will be held from 3.00 pm until 4.00 pm

The organisers say: “Come along and enjoy the many health and well-being benefits singing provides.”

The programme has been organised by the Northern Trust in association with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.