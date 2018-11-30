Defibrillators presented to Larne Parish by Bravehearts charity

Larne Parish has been presented with three defibrillators by the Bravehearts NI charity.

Bravehearts NI is a Ballymena-based charity which provides support to teenagers and young adults who are living with congenital heart disease.

A church collection for Bravehearts NI was held in the parish recently.

One defibrillator will be placed in St Anthony’s Church, Craigyhill, a second in St Anthony’s Primary School, while the third defibrillator will be shared between St MacNissi’s Church and St MacNissi’s Primary School.

The parish has thanked Clare Caulfield, director of Bravehearts NI, for this very generous provision and urges people to find out more about this charity at its Facebook page ‘Braveheartsni’.