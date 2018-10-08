Council pays tribute to role of NHS in Mid and East Antrim

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has presented plaques to three health centres in the borough to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS.

A special reception was held for representatives from Ballymena Health and Care Centre, Larne Health Centre and Carrickfergus Health Centre.

Dr. Tony Stevens, chief executive of Northern Health and Social Care Trust, was also there to celebrate “our NHS champions”.

Ald. Gregg McKeen was behind council honouring the NHS staff.

He commented: “Our NHS workers are completely unsung heroes. They are so hard-working and invaluable to all of us and we cannot thank them enough for saving and improving lives on a daily basis.

“Over the past 70 years, our NHS has transformed the lives of countless individuals, helping to improve health and well-being across the country. “The NHS has delivered huge medical advances and improvements to public health, it has all but eradicated diseases such as polio.

“It has also pioneered new treatments and it’s only right that council should mark this anniversary, highlighting the tremendous good which has been done throughout the last 70 years.”

Deputy mayor Cllr. Cheryl Johnston added: “Delighted to second this motion with my colleague Gregg McKeen. The NHS has done tremendous good over the past 70 years and I believe this is a opportunity to say thank you to all those working hard on the front line.”