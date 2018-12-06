Christmas lights display will aid Hope House charity

A Carrick family is putting on a light show at their Old Grange Avenue home for a second year in aid of an East Antrim charity.

Carlyn and Tom Nicholl are inviting onlookers to make a donation to Hope House Ireland in Islandmagee.

Last Christmas, their light display, which has colourful new additions every year, raised £800 for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The couple would like to raise even more this year for the Hope House charity which is based at Browns Bay.

Daughter Sheridan Louise said: “Every year, my parents decorate the outside of their house in an array of decorations which attracts a lot of attention from local families every year.

“This local charity needs our help and as the saying goes, charity starts at home and supporting local people in our community is what we are focusing on.

“We would like to get more people round to look at them and to empty any spare change they may have into the charity bucket in the garden.”

A spokesperson for Hope House Ireland said: “We would be so thankful if you would give them and us your support by donating. Call by at Old Grange Avenue, Carrickfergus, to see the amazing lights display and donate to the charity bucket in the garden, and as a thank-you, grab yourself a candy cane. The children will love it.”

Hope House Ireland was founded in 2014 by Roy and Dawn McConnell who had the idea as Roy battled non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

A friend offered them the use of a seaside apartment, and for Roy and Dawn, the short break away from home life and treatment, gave the couple a “huge lift”.

The Browns Bay property provides, free of charge, a “unique place to relax and recharge from the stress of hospitals and treatments to help alleviate the stress of patient and carer who travel long distances for chemotherapy”.