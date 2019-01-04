Carrick teenager’s coffee morning will ‘give something back to charity’

A Carrick teenager is holding a coffee morning later this month in aid of the Cancer Fund for Children.

Fourteen-year-old Lucy Sullivan is organising the event which will take place at Carrickfergus Methodist Church on January 26.

The fundraiser will be held at the town centre church from noon until 2.00 pm.

Lucy’s mum Julie has been through a devastating cancer diagnosis twice returning to hospital for the second time in three years to have thyroid cancer removed.

She explained that the charity has enabled her daughters Lucy and Hannh to meet other families who have had the same experience and to take part in activities in the charity’s residential facility at Daisy Lodge, in Newcastle, Co. Down, which they would not experience otherwise.

“Lucy just wants to give something back,” said Julie.

Cancer Fund for Children is a charity which serves children and young people diagnosed with cancer, or living with a parent diagnosed with cancer.

Julie said: “I think Cancer Fund for Children are amazing. They do so much for families, in particular the young people who are finding it difficult to get their heads around what is going on at home.

“It has been hard for them to speak to me about my diagnosis and how they are feeling. When they are on residentials, even just knowing they are with other children, the same age, who are going through the same thing as them has really helped.

“Having that support has been amazing. It has also taken the pressure off me. Seeing them having fun has taken their mind of what has been going on at home and that makes me so happy.”