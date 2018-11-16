Carrick event will highlight suicide support services

A suicide support service event will be held at Marina Building, Carrickfergus on Wednesday November 21, at 6.00 pm.

The Northern Trust’s Bereaved by Suicide Service runs bereavement support groups providing one to one support sessions for families.

Families in Newtownabbey, Larne and Carrick are able to access this support through a Bereaved by Suicide Support Group in Carrickfergus, which is now in its fourth year, plus one to one therapeutic support which is also available locally.

The Northern Trust’s Bereaved by Suicide Service is funded by the Public Health Agency.

The evening will include a chance to hear Aware NI talk about “Mood Matters” and increase knowledge about the services available.

There will also be another organisation, “Metal For Life”, speaking about the support they are providing in the area.

The event is funded by the PHA.