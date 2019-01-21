A&E at Antrim Hospital still ‘under extreme pressure’ after busy weekend

Antrim Area Hospital’s emergency department remains under “extreme pressure” after a busy weekend, the Northern Health and Social Care Trust has stated.

The Trust is urging residents to consider which health service best suits their condition in order to access the most appropriate help as quickly as possible.

The Trust says: “If you feel your condition needs urgent attention, please come to the ED (Emergency Department). Our staff are there to help you and you will be treated.

“If you are unsure, your GP surgery or the GP out of hours service is always available for advice.

“They can also refer patients to our Direct Assessment Unit (DAU) if the condition can be treated there.

“Remember, a pharmacist can also give advice and treat minor ailments. You could also use the NI Direct Symptom Checker www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/health-conditions-a-z.

The Trust continued: “Every day, people continue to come to the ED who should have used other services. We don’t want to put people off who should be coming, we just want everyone to think carefully and choose the best health service for their condition, so that they can access appropriate help, as soon as possible.

“Our staff in the hospital and the community are working very hard, ensuring everyone gets the care they need and that patients who can be discharged do so safely, helping free beds for new admissions.

“We thank our staff for their hard work and the public for their ongoing understanding and support.”