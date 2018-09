East Antrim residents are being invited to have their say on the future of policing at a public meeting to be held tonight (Wednesday).

The session will take place at the Studio Theatre, Braid Arts Centre, Ballymena, at 7.30pm.

The meeting is part of a wider public consultation on local policing, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Policing Board.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting, can share their views at psni.prioritysimulator.com/