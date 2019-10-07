HAVE A ‘GO ON IT’ at the library

Get Online Week is back and Libraries NI is inviting people to take part.

Thousands of events will take place in communities from October 14-20, showing people how the internet can potentially make life easier, cheaper, and more fun.

Libraries NI is offering free computer training sessions and one-to-ones for adults in local libraries. Booking is essential at these events and everyone is welcome. People can find out more about using computers in a relaxed library environment, with experienced staff on hand to help. These sessions are free but you must be a library member to participate.

In Mid and East Antrim, those interested can go along to Greenisland Library on Monday, October 14, from 10am-12noon for a Go ON IT Session for ‘An introduction to the iPad Camera’ which will teach attendees how to take and edit photos using an iPad. To find out more or book a place, call 028 9086 5419 or email greenisland.library@librariesni.org.uk

There will also be a Go ON IT Session at Antrim Library on Thursday, October 17, from 2-4pm providing an introduction to some of the most popular social media apps. such as Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest. To find out more of book a place, call t: 028 9446 1942 or email antrim.library@librariesni.org.uk

Don’t worry if you are not yet a member, library membership is free for everyone. Simply call into your local library with a current proof of your name and address or sign up online at www.librariesni.org.uk.

Jim O’Hagan, Libraries NI Chief Executive, said: “Libraries NI is delighted to be participating in Get Online Week with free computer sessions being held in libraries across Northern Ireland throughout the week. During Get Online Week people coming to libraries will discover the benefits of getting online and the opportunities and services that can be reached through our network of libraries, which offer free Wi-Fi, computer use and IT help all year long.”

Also, during the autumn months ‘Go ON’ - a support/training programme is being held in libraries here for library members who want to find out more about technology and computers in a relaxed environment and at their own pace with experienced staff on hand to help. Go ON allows people to enhance their computer skills by offering help to do lots of everyday tasks on the computer. Go ON sessions are free but you must be a library member to participate.

GO ON sessions are being held in the following local libraries - Antrim, Ballyclare, Carrickfergus, Glengormley, Greenisland and Rathcoole. Contact the library directly to book your place. More details at www.librariesni.org.uk