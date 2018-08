A Larne cafe is hosting a Harry Potter-themed weekend to raise money for NI Children’s Hospice.

The Coffee Doc on Lower Cross Street will be holding the fundraising event on August 18 and 19.

It will include themed specials for both kids and adults, fancy dress all weekend, and a raffle.

There will also be a special visit from the ‘Emerald Garrison’ professional cosplayers on the Sunday from 12pm - 3pm.