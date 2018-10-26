Halloween fun at Carnfunnock

A family-friendly afternoon of free Halloween entertainment will take place at Carnfunnock Country Park, Larne, from 2.00 pm until 6.00 pm, on Saturday October 27.

There will be a circus show, spooky stories and art activities.

A guided walking trail will leave from the Lions House garden every five minutes.

Come in disguise and take part in the fancy dress competition at 4.45pm in the walled garden. The competition is open to all ages. Bring a pumpkin to help brighten up the afternoon. The best pumpkin will win a prize.

The afternoon’s events will finish with the lighting at 5.40pm of the Larne Leviathan, a mythical sea serpent fire sculpture, created by outdoor arts company Walk the Plank.

There will also be reptiles on display, owls for the Harry Potter fans and live music.

A free park and ride bus service will operate from Caterpillar, Old Glenarm Road. Buses will run regularly from 1.30 pm until 7.00 pm.

Another bus will be in operation from Larne Bus Station at 1.30pm, 2.30pm, and 3.30pm. The last bus for this service will leave the park at 7.00 pm.