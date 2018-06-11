Growing concern for missing Trevor Beggs

Police are appealing for information about missing Trevor Beggs - who has not been "heard from" since June 6,

An appeal on PSNI Facebook said: "Local Larne man Trevor Beggs has been reported as missing to police.

"His family have not heard from him since 6th June."

It adds that "unfortunately we have no information about the clothing he was last seen in" adding that any information "relating to his whereabouts would be greatly appreciated and can be passed on by contacting 101 and quoting reference number 1474 dated 10/06/18".