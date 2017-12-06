Group provides pony riding experiences for disabled children

East Antrim Riding for the Disabled Group has received a ‘generous’ donation from Asda.

The group provides riding experiences for over 50 disabled children from Hill Croft School in Newtownabbey.

“We provide opportunities for therapy, achievement and enjoyment which improve health, well-being and self confidence, benefitting mobility and co-ordination. The children enjoy the opportunity to spend time riding and learning about ponies,” a spokesperson for the group said.

“The rides are taught by a qualified instructor. Each child is assisted to mount the pony, and is then supported by a volunteer to lead the pony with either one or two side-walkers.

"We are mainly funded by donations so every pound is appreciated. Recently Asda generously made a huge donation to us.

"We’re also always looking for more volunteers who can spare a couple of hours on a Monday morning.

"No previous riding experience or knowledge of horses is necessary. You can work with the children or the horses!"

Contact the group at eastantrimrda@gmail.com or make a donation here.