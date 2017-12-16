Gritter leaves road as black ice hits Ballynure

The Department for Infrastructure (Roads) has confirmed one of its vehicles left the road at Ballynure earlier today.

A Dfi spokesperson said there was an incident at Church Road and the driver was uninjured.

It followed a social media post of a gritter lorry on its side at the location and urging people to be careful.

The department added that Church Road from Lower Ballyboley Road to Lismenary Road has been closed due to ice.

“Road users in this area are advised to exercise particular caution when travelling due to the risk of ice.”