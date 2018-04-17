Green Living Fair planned for May Day

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is hosting a Green Living Fair on Monday, May 7 at Larne Market Yard.

The council’s Education Team has organised the event with the aim of demonstrating and promoting ways in which residents of Mid and East Antrim and Northern Ireland as a whole can live in a more sustainable way in their day-to-day lives.

With the aim of promoting social, environmental and economic ways of living sustainably, the event will showcase a range of businesses and organisations.

The fair will demonstrate ideas and incentives that will inspire residents to live in a more environmentally friendly manner - from saving energy bills and fuel reduction, to rethinking decisions on throwing away reusable products.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Paul Reid, said: “In a bid to cover all areas of sustainability, Sustrans, Edwin May Nissan and Velo Café Magasin will be in attendance to help educate on ways to incorporate sustainable methods of transport into the everyday life.

“In a similar vein, the fair will be supported by renowned energy companies such as SolarFix NI and RES who aim to promote cleaner energy use, at a lower cost.

“With the aim of supporting local business, the fair will showcase a few local food outlets such as Ballylagan Organic Farm, Maggie’s Kitchen and The Coffee Doc, as well as local traders such as Robert Spotten Jewellery Design, The Soap Shack and Astrl Fibres, just to name a few.

“The fair will also give an opportunity for various non-profit orientated organisations such as Ulster Wildlife, RSPB, The Woodland Trust, the Conservation Volunteers and our own Ballygally Biodiversity Group the opportunity to showcase the good work that they have been doing to protect our local environment as well as providing education as to how we can all get involved to do our own bit.

“As well as promising to be a very educational and insightful day, it is also shaping up to be a fun and entertaining day for the family with top class entertainment being provided by Belfast Community Circus, Tribal Drum Circus, face painting for the kids and music from our headliner band ‘The Bonnevilles’.”

The fair will take place from noon until 5pm. Entry is free.

For more information, keep an eye on the Mid and East Antrim Borough Council Facebook/Twitter pages, where more information will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

Alternatively, contact Education Officer catherine.hunter@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or Recycling Officer barry.tapster@midandeastantrim.gov.uk