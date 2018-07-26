Green Flags fluttering across sites in the borough

East Antrim is joining in a record-breaking year of success for Green Flag Award recipients.

Green spaces in Mid and East Antrim Council and Antrim and Newtownabbey Council areas feature among 70 locations recognised by the Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful initiative.

Carnfunnock Country Park.

The Green Flag Award is an internationally recognised certification for environmental quality management for parks and open, green spaces and is growing from strength to strength.

For the 2018/19 season, Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful saw a continued increase in public parks, gardens, country parks, cemeteries and green spaces meeting the demanding standards. There were nine first-time winners this year across all participating council areas.

Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful also celebrates The Green Flag Community Award and The Green Heritage Award for sites which conserve, enhance and help people enjoy the heritage value of the site.

Rathfern Activity Centre received its first Green Flag Community Award and Ballyeaston Church Ruin received its third. These sites are managed and maintained by volunteers from the local communities.

Bashfordsland Wood. INCT 15-464-RM

Sentry Hill Historic House and Visitor Centre received its third Green Heritage Award.

The awards are judged by experts who assess sites against criteria, ranging from horticultural standards, cleanliness, sustainability and community involvement.

Dr Ian Humphreys, chief executive of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme. All the flags flying this year are a testament to the efforts of the hundreds of men and women, both staff and volunteers, who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”

Other Antrim and Newtownabbey Council area recipients include Newtownabbey Way; Ballynure Cemetery; Lilian Bland Park; Mallusk Cemetery; Rashee Cemetery; Jordanstown Loughshore Park, Hazelbank Park and Gideons Green; Valley Park (V36 and Glas-na-braden Glen); Kilbride Cemetery; Sixmile Water Park.

Mid and East Antrim recipients include Carnfunnock Country Park; Eden Allotment Gardens; Bashfordsland Wood and Oakfield Glen; Carrickfergus Mill Ponds, Shaftesbury Park & Marine Gardens; Diamond Jubilee Wood; Dixon Park.

Further information at www.keepnorthernirelandbeautiful.org