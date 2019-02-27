Grants available to mark Armed Forces Day

Grant aid is available to the community in Mid and East Antrim to hold events to mark Armed Forces Day on June 29.

Grants up to £10,000 are available from the Ministry of Defence.

These are available to individuals, local groups and schools.

DUP councillor Cheryl Johnston said: “Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the armed forces community from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.

“There are many ways for people, communities and organisations across the country to show their support and get involved, from attending an event or joining us online to throwing a party or local event.

“I would urge as many people as possible to apply for the funding, if you require any assistance please contact 028 9332 9980.”

Applications should be made by April 30. For further details, visit www.armed forcesday.org.uk.