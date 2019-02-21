Grant will aid St. Patrick’s night Ulster-Scots soiree

Cairncastle Ulster-Scots has thanked Mid and East Antrim Council for a Good Relations grant received recently to help fund their St Patrick’s event on Saturday March 16, at Halfway House Hotel, Ballygally.

The grant has enabled them to include country singer Bonnie Stewart.

She will be joined by harpist and composer Susan Bates, from Ballyclare, Hounds of Ulster band with Irish dance troupe Celtic Flair performing traditional Irish and Scottish music and songs.

Irish stew will be served at 7.30 pm. Tickets priced at £5 are available from the hotel and Larne Tourist Information Centre.