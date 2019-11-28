Gracie Gordon tragedy: Larne Football Club pays tribute with floral tributes

The players of Larne Football Club have made a special tribute to 14-year-old Gracie Gordon, who died after accidentally falling into the River Inver in the town on Tuesday night.

In a statement on its website, the club said that club captain Jeff Hughes was to lead first team players in laying floral tributes at the river before training yesterday morning.

“Everyone connected with Larne Football Club would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family of Gracie Gordon,” the statement said.

“It has been clear that Gracie’s loss is felt right across the wider Larne community, and our thoughts are prayers with Gracie’s family in particular.”

Gracie was a pupil at St. Killian’s College in Carnlough, County Antrim.

As news began filtering through on Tuesday evening, friends and family posted many tributes online.

“A beautiful daughter taken too soon,” one said.

A friend close to her family has set-up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.