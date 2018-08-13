Glenarm to host eighth annual Festival of Voice

Northern Ireland Opera is once again returning to the historic coastal village of Glenarm for the eighth annual Festival of Voice.

Running from Friday, August 31 to Sunday, September 2, the festival is being held in partnership with BBC Radio 3.

It features a number of public recitals and events and culminates in a vocal competition hosted by Northern Ireland Patron and BBC Radio 3 presenter Sean Rafferty.

Five singers from all across Ireland were chosen after submitting a recording and they will spend four days working with top opera and song professionals.

The singers perform arias, duets and songs, for the chance to be crowned ‘Northern Ireland Opera Voice of 2018.’

The young singers and pianists involved with the Festival of Voice benefit from a highly focused experience and the opportunity to perform and make contacts with opera professionals.

The winner of the competition is awarded a monetary prize - crucial at this stage of their careers - and they will act as ambassadors for the company performing at events and with the Young Artists.

Walter Sutcliffe, Artistic Director of Northern Ireland Opera said: “Northern Ireland Opera is delighted to be returning to the beautiful Co Antrim village of Glenarm for its Festival of Voice. After an arduous selection process, we have chosen five finalists, who will work with some of the top coaches in the world of opera before competing for the Opera Voice of 2018 prize at the Gala Concert final on Sunday, September 2 at 7pm in the Church of Immaculate Conception, Glenarm.”

This year, for the first time, members of the public will be able to watch some of the masterclasses and experience first-hand international quality vocal coaching.

Places must be pre-booked and will be of particular interest to teachers, choir masters and vocal students.

More information can be found on NI Opera website.

The Festival of Voice festival is supported by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Belfast City Council, Mid and East Antrim Council, the Esmé Mitchell Trust, the Garfield Weston Trust, the Londonderry Arms Hotel and Glenarm Castle.