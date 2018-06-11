Glenarm student's collection features in Fashion Week

A Glenarm student's clothing collection has featured in the 'Top 25' at London's Graduate Fashion Week.

Michelle McAuley, a final year fashion student at Edinburgh College of Art, was selected from over 800 finalists to showcase her work at the industry event.

The 22-year-old is also in the running for the prestigious People’s Choice Award, which celebrates the best looks from GFW.

Michelle's unique hand-crafted creations feature no bought material, with garments incorporating unusual textiles such as rope and butcher twine.

The local student has always had a flare for design, a talent which appears to run in the family. "Both my grannies were seamstresses, so I guess I was lucky enough to inherit their skills," Michelle said.

Titled ‘Silluatta’, Michelle's work explores the form of a woman’s body. "[It's] made from 1400 metres of rope all individually sewn together which allowed me to sculpt and mould the dress," she added.

"The under garments are hand-woven from butcher cord; I wanted to create something modern, vivid and unapologetically bold with a mix of sculptural and draped woven cuts.

"I really enjoy textile development; as my graduate collection explores different mediums such as weave and knit, I want to continue to work with my hands as I see endless opportunities and possibilities."

In the future, Michelle hopes to continue "pushing the boundaries" of fashion. "I want to be designing within a company who stand for making a positive impact on diversity and the environment," she added.

To vote for Michelle's collection, visit www.graduatefashionweek.com/news/smart-focus-peoples-choice