Glenarm regeneration group invites new members

Glenarm Buildings Preservation Trust is inviting new members with a view to exploring ways in which it may support further regeneration in the Co Antrim village.

Formed in 2005, the trust presently has five members and has restored the Seaview Hall/old school and now manages a Visitor Centre and car park there.

There will be an information/drop-in event in the Visitor Centre on Thursday, February 6, 7.00pm - 8.00pm, to which all those who are interested are invited to meet with trustees, learn about their role and share ideas.