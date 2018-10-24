Glenarm public consultation session

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is holding a public consultation session this afternoon (October 24) to discuss the development of Glenarm.

The meeting will take place at Glenarm Baptist Church, from 3.00 pm until 7.30 pm.

The council is developing the Glenarm Development Framework to “help shape ambitious and exciting proposals on the future of Glenarm”.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has instructed AECOM consultants to prepare a “significant development framework” for the village.

The council says that “development and investment within the village the framework will focus on specific council-owned land”.

The council is looking for the views of local residents saying that their input is “an essential part of this process”.

Interested parties are invited to meet the team and have their say.