Glenarm group launches ‘inspiring’ guide to coastline’s rich array of wildlife

A comprehensive and illustrated guide to help wildlife watchers explore the Glenarm coastline has been launched.

Glenarm Wildlife Group and Ulster Wildlife have teamed up on the ‘Guide to the Wildlife of the Glenarm Coast’.

Erin McKeown, Ulster Wildlife QUB placement student, helps pupils from Seaview Primary School make a positive difference to Glenarm's wildlife by removing litter from the strand.

The publication promotes everything from species such as otters, to ocean giants like the bottlenose dolphin and grey seal, and the seagrass meadows that are found in Glenarm Bay.

Gala Podgornik, Living Seas officer at Ulster Wildlife, said: “We hope this guide will encourage the local community and visitors alike to dive deeper and explore the amazing wildlife of the Glenarm Coast.

“Inspiring people of all ages to love nature is at the heart of what we do and is more important now, than ever, given the huge pressures on our local seas. Once people realise what incredible wildlife is out there, we have no doubt they will want to learn more, and help look after this precious resource on their doorstep.”

The guide was officially launched by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Maureen Morrow, at Bridge Hall, Glenarm, followed by a beach clean of the Glenarm Strand by pupils from Seaview Primary School.

Cllr Morrow, said: “This new guide is a chance for everyone to have a greater focus on wildlife, in both land and sea, and help champion it in their own areas.

“It provides the perfect opportunity to learn more about what is on our doorstep and with that knowledge we can take the relevant steps to conserve it.”

The ‘Guide to the Wildlife of the Glenarm Coast’ can be obtained from the Glenarm Visitor Centre and was produced thanks to support from Steensons Jewellers, Omya ltd, Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust, and Esmee Fairbairn Trust.

Ulster Wildlife will showcase the area’s wildlife with a Snorkel Safari on July 8 and a Rockpool Ramble on July 16.