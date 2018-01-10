‘Glamping’ could be on the way for Brown’s Bay

The introduction of ‘glamping’ facilities, footpath upgrades, and a car park expansion are just some of the proposals on the table for Brown’s Bay.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is seeking feedback from residents over the future development of the popular coastal spot.

Brown's Bay development plan. INLT 02-741-CON

The local government authority this week launched a consultation to gather feedback on how the caravan park and surrounding area can be redeveloped.

It follows two local engagement events in June and September last year.

A council spokesperson said: “MEABC is calling on the people of Brown’s Bay and Islandmagee, as well as those who enjoy spending their leisure time in the area, to make their voices heard.

“We have been consulting with residents in recent months in order to develop a draft masterplan for the area. Further to this feedback, the council is now undertaking a 12-week consultation process in order to ensure that the draft masterplan is reflective of how interested parties wish to see the site redeveloped.”

Members of the public are invited to attend a drop-in session to view draft plans for the area.

It will take place on January 30, 5-8pm at the cafe in Islandmagee Community Centre.

Included as part of the plans are proposals to introduce glamping facilities within linear parkland, improvements to the efficiency and quantity of parking provision, and an upgrade of the path leading to the ‘Rocking Stone’.

MEA Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid said: “Brown’s Bay is a wonderful natural asset and I look forward to seeing the area redeveloped in a way which is in keeping with the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

“I would be delighted to see investment in the caravan park to bring it back to its former glory but in a way which is also sympathetic to the needs of the local residents.

“Investment in Brown’s Bay opens up potential opportunities to create much-needed new employment within the area, especially with so much focus on growing our tourism offering within Mid and East Antrim.”

Residents are urged to get involved in the consultation process by completing a short survey online using the following link.

Hard copies are available by contacting parks@midandeastantrim.gov.uk or calling 028 9335 8279.