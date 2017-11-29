Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Cheryl Johnston is encouraging local people to give public transport a go during the Christmas season.

Translink has launched a festive travel package for Mid and East Antrim residents, featuring discount fares and late night services to ensure local shoppers and commuters can make their all-important journeys this Christmas.

Discounts are available on NI Railways with one third off day returns after 9.30am and all days at weekends, plus day return travel for the price of a single journey on Goldline and Ulsterbus services already available.

For late night shoppers or festive nights-out, Goldline will operate a midnight service every Friday and Saturday to Larne and Antrim during December.

A special 12.20am train service will also operate from Great Victoria Street to Carrickfergus.

And for families looking for a fun day out, a £22 Family and Friends ticket offers one day’s unlimited travel for up to two adults and four children across all services on weekdays after 9.30am or all day Saturdays and Sundays – reduced to just £17 from December 16, 2017 – January 1, 2018.

But it’s not all work and no play for Translink over the festive season with special activities planned to give back during the season of goodwill.

Veronica McKinney from Translink said: “We do our best every year to bring the Christmas spirit to life in our station and on-board services with an exciting line-up of special festive entertainment.

"We’re also supporting the PSNI #safehome campaign, reminding passengers not to drink alcohol on-board Translink services and to always respect fellow passengers and staff."

Speaking at the launch of Translink’s 2017 festive travel campaign, Deputy Mayor, Councillor Cheryl Johnston said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to partner with Translink to launch its 2017 festive travel campaign, and we would encourage everyone to make the smart move and give public transport a go when travelling to local shops and attractions over the Christmas season.

“We want to ensure our towns are as accessible as possible to as many people as we can and at a time of year when more cars are on the road, public transport is a low cost and convenient option for those living, working and shopping in the local area, at the same time reducing congestion.”

For full details on Translink’s Christmas travel offers, timetable and entertainment activities visit www.translink.co.uk/christmas/ or join in the conversation using #smartmovers.