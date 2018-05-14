Girl (13) rescued from 'cliff face'

A teenage girl has been rescued by emergency services after falling onto the edge of a cliff face in Co Antrim.

The coastguard, PSNI and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, along with the ambulance service attended the call at Larne Town Park on Saturday evening.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service read: "Our night crew in Larne had an eventful start to their shift with what was a positive outcome, but could have been so different except for their actions and those of other emergencies services.

"They were called to [Larne] Town Park for a 13-year-old female who had fallen down a 15 feet embankment to the very edge of a 50' cliff face. There were two other patients who also needed attention.

"Knowing how dangerous a position the young girl was in, one of the crew made his way down to her and stayed with her to ensure she didn't roll off the edge until further help arrived that would allow her to be rescued.

"NIAS sent two crews and a Rapid Response Paramedic and alerted a HART team manager who also attended.

"The coastguard, PSNI and NIFRS all attended the call and working together were able to rescue the young girl and her male companion.

"They were both brought to Antrim Area Hospital and the third patient was assessed and discharged into the care of his parents at the scene.

"This incident highlights the extraordinary lengths that members of the 999 services will go to to keep people safe - especially our young. It also highlights the need for us all as parents to be aware where our children are, particularly at the weekends and as we head into the summer holidays with the good weather."

Commenting on the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said "disaster was narrowly averted".

"[The] girl was heavily intoxicated and injured from her fall," the spokesperson added. "This required police, the fire service, NIAS and the coast guard to help this young girl who was eventually winched up the cliff face.

"At the same incident, another 15-year-old boy was lying on the ground also intoxicated and suffering from hypothermia. He too was treated by NIAS.

"Quite simply this could have been avoided by these kids not being intoxicated and putting themselves in harm's way. This could have been much worse than it was.

"Parents, please educate your kids around the risks of alcohol and especially at cliff faces."