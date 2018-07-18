Get out and about for Love Parks Week

Events celebrating our local parks and open spaces are continuing in Mid and East Antrim this week.

This evening, July 18 will see an outdoor bootcamp session at Larne Town Park.

The instructor-led workout will meet at the bandstand at 6:30pm. Booking is essential; call 028 9335 8271.

Meanwhile, Whitehead's Diamond Jubilee Wood will host a 'Bat Night' on Thursday, July 19 (8pm to 10pm).

Take a walk at dusk looking for these fascinating nocturnal mammals, using torches and bat detectors (please bring your own torch if you have one).

Meeting point at Bentra Golf Club, 8pm.

There will also be a Nerf Works session on Friday, July 20 (2pm to 4pm) at Greenisland Play Park. The event is suitable for children aged 6 and over.

Later that evening, Shakespeare in the Park will return to Shaftesbury Park, Carrickfergus with a production of The Merchant of Venice. Gates open at 6.30pm, and the show starts at 7.30pm. For tickets please contact Carrickfergus Visitor Information Centre on 028 9335 8222.

For those who would like to learn more about the traditional skill of sea angling, there will be a Wild About Food: Cook Your Catch event on Saturday, July 21.

The event will run from 10am to 12pm at Brown's Bay, Islandmagee and participants will be invited to 'cook their catch' at a family barbecue afterwards.

Get active and improve your navigational skills during the Family Orienteering Challenge on Sunday, July 22 from 1pm to 3pm at Bashfordsland Wood, Carrickfergus.

Meeting point at Oakfield Community Centre, 1pm.

For further details on Love Parks Week see the Mid and East Antrim Council website.