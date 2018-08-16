Get arty in Islandmagee this month

Artists and craft producers are set to open up their homes and workshops to the public this month for the sixth annual Islandmagee Art Trail.

The trail, organised in conjunction with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, allows artists to exhibit their work and demonstrate their skills to visitors while also showcasing the beautiful scenery of the Islandmagee peninsula.

On Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 August, the area will become a hub of creative activity with local artists, crafts people, writers and photographers opening their homes and studios to the public each day from 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

Venues along the route include The Gobbins Visitors' Centre and Ferris Bay Lighthouse.

The trail features more than 20 artists specialising in painting, photography, sculpture, jewellery, marquetry, metal work, writers and patchwork.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar, said: “This fantastic initiative not only showcases the stunning landscape and area of Islandmagee to the many visitors and tourists but also promotes the creative talent we have in our borough.

“I would like to congratulate all the artists involved for their hard work in putting this event together and also for opening their homes and studios for the public to view such vibrant and inspiring work. This also demonstrates the great hospitality we have here in Mid and East Antrim and contributes to helping to grow the economy, develop tourism potential and create stronger communities within this niche craft and artisan sector.”

Art trail maps will be available from local shops such as the Rinkha and Island Stores, Larne Museum and Arts Centre, Larne Visitor Information Centre, The Gobbins visitors centre as well as being available to download from www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk.

Members of the public are asked to share their images and experiences from the trail using the hashtag #MEArts.