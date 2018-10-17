Gers Dart Club members limber up for competition with sponsored walk

Gers Dart Club in Larne hit the bullseye when it raised £5,120.73 for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

Members, friends and family took part in a sponsored walk from Ballygally to Larne in September and the fundraising continued later at the Jimmy Davidson Memorial Darts Competition.

Donations and sponsorship from businesses also helped towards the impressive total, which will make an enormous difference to the lives of cancer patients and their families.

Chris Baxter, from Gers Dart Club, said: “We feel very proud to be supporting such a vital charity, knowing that the money we work hard to raise each year stays in Northern Ireland and is helping the local community.”

Louise Greer, Corporate Fundraising Officer at Cancer Focus NI, said: “Thank you so much to Gers Dart Club for choosing Cancer Focus NI and putting so much effort into organising the walk and darts competition.

“Thank you to everyone who attended, took part in the fundraising event and donated to the charity and to all sponsoring businesses. We really appreciate it.

“This fantastic donation will help so many cancer patients and their families across Northern Ireland.”

Cancer Focus NI provides a wide range of services for Northern Ireland cancer patients and their families. These include counselling and family support, bra and swimwear fitting for women who’ve had breast cancer surgery, art therapy and a stop smoking service. Keeping Well vans provide community health checks and advice.

The charity also funds major research at Queen’s University Belfast and carries out cancer prevention schemes in workplaces, schools and at community venues.