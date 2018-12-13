General Steele Memorial Quiz has a successful return in Ballycarry

There was a good turnout of table quizzers in Ballycarry for the revived General Steele Memorial Table Quiz.

The quiz has not been held for a number of years and Ballycarry Community Association now says it is hoped to have it as an annual event once more.

The Him an' Us team from Islandmagee at the quiz

Eight teams with representation from Ballycarry Women’s Institute, Ballycarry Presbyterian Church, the Weaver’s Café, Templecorran Historical Society and the Association itself as well as visitors from Islandmagee vied for the top place at the event in the community centre.

The winning team was the Swinging Sixties Plus One, with Flip Knowe from the Gobbins second and Ha’Penny Short from Ballycarry in third place.

The General Steele Memorial Perpetual Challenge Cup was presented by Ballycarry Community Association chairperson Valerie Beattie.

Valerie said that it had been encouraging to see such a good turnout for the event, which had not been held in recent years owing to major projects such as the War Memorial and Orr Monument restoration.

Pete and Elaine Christian, Andy and Janice Bisp, and Denise Savage at the quiz night.

The event was held in support of community centre funds.

Questionmaster Dr. David Hume and scorer Cathy Forsythe.

Enjoying the General Steele memorial table quiz at Ballycarry.