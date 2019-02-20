‘Funny frames’ for Comic Relief jester theme

The Larne branch of Specsavers is supporting this year’s Comic Relief fundraiser through the sale of “funny frames” in keeping with this year’s red glasses jester theme.

Since 2015, the Specsavers chain has raised £848,000 and has pledged to raise £250,000 this year in a bid to raise £1m.

The Comic Relief frames will be on sale at £2 with all proceeds going to the charity.

During the past five years, the Comic Relief funds raised by Specsavers staff and customers have supported Northern Ireland charities and community organisations including Age NI, Youth Action NI, the Simon Community, MindWise and The Cithrah Foundation in Carrick.

Dame Mary Perkins, Specsavers co-founder, said: “Our glasses this year are fantastic, and we hope everyone gets into the fundraising spirit by picking up a pair from Larne Specsavers store and help us smash our £1m fundraising mark.

“Comic Relief is such a good cause and we’re the only charity partner to donate all of the proceeds we make.”

Catherine Cottrell, fundraising and partnerships executive director at Comic Relief, added: “We’re so pleased Specsavers is continuing to support us for the fourth year.

“It’s great to see people putting on their Comic Relief specs to help us raise much-needed funds on Red Nose Day and we’re thrilled to be able to offer these on our site now too.”

The glasses are now available in Larne Specsavers ahead of Red Nose Day on Friday March 15.