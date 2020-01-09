Funeral service for popular radio star Stephen Clements will be open to the public

A funeral service for popular broadcaster Stephen Clements will be held in Belfast on Tuesday.

The service at Roselawn cemetery for the BBC Radio Ulster star will be open to the public.

The sudden death of the 47-year-old was announced by the corporation on Tuesday.

Clements, a married father-of-two, joined the station last summer, having been the long-time presenter of Q Radio's breakfast show.

His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes across Northern Ireland and beyond.

Having turned Q Radio's breakfast show into one of the most popular programmes in the region, Clements landed what he described as his "dream" job at the BBC last year.

Stephen Clements

He worked as a presenter for BBC NI's coverage of the Open golf championship at Royal Portrush in July, and in September became the new host of Radio Ulster's mid-morning show.

His brother Gavin described him as his "inspiration and hero".

The funeral service will take place at 4.30pm on Tuesday.