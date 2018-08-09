Funeral on Friday of Jim Brown

Tributes continue to flood in for veteran Carrickfergus councillor Jim Brown who died earlier this week.

Mr Brown, who was 68, served almost four decades in local government, first on the legacy Carrickfergus Borough Council and latterly Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

The funeral of the independent representative and former UUP man will take place from his Coronation Road home on Friday (August 10) at 12.00 noon and afterwards to Victoria Cemetery.

Colleagues from across the political spectrum have spoken of the loss to local government on Mr Brown’s passing.

SDLP Councillor Declan O’Loan said: “I was very sorry to hear of the death of my council colleague Jim Brown. He brought a strong individual independent voice to the council which was very welcome. He bore his infirmity in recent times with great dignity, and he will be greatly missed.”

Knockagh UUP Cllr Andrew Wilson said: “I was sorry to learn of the passing of my colleague Councillor Jimmy Brown on Tuesday. He was well regarded and respected within the Carrickfergus community and he will undoubtedly be missed by many.”

Mr Wilson, who served with Mr Brown on both Carrickfergus and Mid and East Antrim Council from 2011, added: “My thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family circle at this sad time. Jimmy was a man of committed faith and is now safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Mr Brown was also a previous chair of the Northern Ireland Housing Council, an advisory and consultative body on matters affecting housing referred to it by the Department for the Social Development or the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

Many people have taken to social media to express their sympathy too with “he was a lovely man” a recurring comment.