Funeral details announced for Ennis Gilbert

The funeral arrangements for Magheramorne Silver Band stalwart, Ennis Gilbert, have been released.

The Ballycarry man, who served as drum major in the band for many years, passed away suddenly on March 14.

A service of thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday at 1.30pm in St John’s Church of Ireland, Ballycarry. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Mr Gilbert was the dearly-loved son of the late Sammy and Elsie and brother of late sister Lilian.

A statement on the Funeral Times site said: “Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest, Heart and Stroke Association c/o E W Ramsey and Son, 5 Upper Main Street, Larne.

“Deeply regretted by his Aunt Isobel and Uncle Jim McKinty and family circle.”