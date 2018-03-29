Fundraising efforts on par for injured jockey

A kindhearted east Antrim man is organising a fundraising event in aid of a local jockey who suffered a severe spinal injury during a race.

Iain Kelly is staging the charity golf day at Greenacres Golf Centre in Ballyrobert to raise funds for Templepatrick man, Jonjo Bright.

On March 2 2013, aged just 19, Jonjo had a life changing accident while racing at Tyrella Point-to-Point. A serious spinal injury at the c3 and c4 levels saw Jonjo paralysed from the neck.

Iain from Ballycarry has known Jonjo for a number of years and wished to raise money for the Jonjo Bright Trust.

He has organised the four-ball team charity golf event to take place on May 4. The event, sponsored by P&O Ferries, will tee-off at noon. There is an entrance fee of £100 per team. Coffee and bacon rolls will be served before tee-off.

Iain said: “This event has been organised to raise funds for the Jonjo Bright Trust (www.jonjobrighttrust.com). The fund was started to enable Jonjo to live the most independent and fulfilling life possible.

“The event will consist of four-ball teams with prizes for first, second and third, as well as ‘The Longest Drive’ and ‘Closest to the Pin’. After the golf there will be refreshments at Barnabys Bar, where an auction will take place for an overnight stay including dinner at The Titanic Hotel in Belfast kindly donated by MDS Couriers.”

If you wish to enter a team, contact Iain on 07970 702261.