Fundraiser support for Irish dancing school

A fundraiser held by Antrim Coast Dance Academy in Larne recently has achieved £800.

The sum was raised at a gin tasting night in The Olderfleet bar last Saturday evening.

The three-year-old academy is one of the newest established Irish dancing schools in the coastal area.

The event was held to benefit its members who will be competing in the 30th anniversary CRG (Cumann Rince Gaelach) World Championships in Dublin at the end of October.

The academy is planning to purchase new display costumes for the contest.

CRG is one of Ireland’s leading dancing organisations that encourages new schools to get involved.

Antrim Coast Dance Academy has already been represented and enjoyed success at the Leinster Championships which took place in June.

The organisers would like to offer their sincere gratitude to everyone who was involved in the success of this event.

This includes The Olderfleet bar for allowing them to host the event; Keni Brownlow for entertaining the guests, Lusty’s Centra, Larne who donated gin, Thinking About You who supplied balloons, and every local business which donated raffle prizes not to mention everyone who helped and attended the event on Saturday to make the gin tasting night a massive success.

They have also thanked leader and teacher Stacey Cottrell for the “amazing job” that she has done to make the dancing school a success and for all her hard work over the past few years.

For anyone interested, Irish dancing classes are held in the Linn Road Community Centre on Tuesdays, 6.00 pm until 7.00 pm and Saturdays, 10.00 am until 11.00 am.

All children aged three upwards are very welcome.