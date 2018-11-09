Funding boost for County Antrim Yacht Club

County Antrim Yacht Club (CAYC) has been given a helping hand to train young sailors and launch its coastal rowing section thanks to Power NI.

A £500 boost from the energy supplier means that the Whitehead club was able to purchase new sails for its training boats used by aspiring sailors from as young as eight-years-old and a launching trailer for rowing boats used by the club’s newly-formed coastal rowing section.

Steffi Lewis and Jenny Livingstone, two Power NI employees from the Whitehead community, nominated CAYC through the company’s “Helping Hands” scheme.

This initiative allows employees to give back to groups which they support and contribute to their local community.

Steffi, whose family have been key members of the club for over 30 years, said: “As over 60 children attend our summer sailing courses each year, the sails bought with the Helping Hands scheme are crucial to helping kids learn new skills and really grow in confidence. I’m so glad I can contribute these sails to the club for future instructors thanks to Power NI. ”

County Antrim Yacht Club has been operating since 1902 and has more than 350 members. The club offers opportunities for locals to learn to sail, coastal row and kayak as well as hosting community events.

Members have been successful in local, all-Ireland and international events.

Club captain, Francis Rock, commented: “As CAYC relies on fundraising activities for all of its income, the funding from Power NI will ensure we can continue on the legacy of the club with pride.”