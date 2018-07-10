Fun in the sun at Ballygally Beach

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council pushed the boat out at last Sunday’s action-packed Beach Bonanza at Ballygally Beach, thanks to funding from PEACE IV.

The event saw this beautiful stretch of coastline brimming with stand-up paddleboards, sea kayaks and coastal rowing boats provided by Glenarm, Whitehead, Carnlough and Castle Coastal Rowing Clubs.

Taking part in on-the-water activities at Ballygally Beach.

It was part of the wider Your Place Our Space project, supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme and managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB).

Besides the huge range of water-based activities, there was plenty on the beach for people to get involved in, from art workshops using seaweed and driftwood, to scavenger hunts and a sports zone.

MEA Mayor Cllr Lindsay Millar attended the event, and even tried her hand at coastal rowing. “This was another exciting event taking place as part of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s PEACE IV funding. It was fantastic to see communities coming together to enjoy our prize-winning beaches and world famous coastline," she said.

The Coastal Rowing on the day was provided by clubs from Glenarm, Whitehead, Carnlough and Castle (Ballygally), who worked tirelessly all day offering taster sessions.

The ethos of the rowing clubs is to encourage young and old from different backgrounds to participate in rowing at both competitive and recreational levels.

The clubs are currently welcoming new members, from post-primary age upwards.

For more information please go to the Facebook page of the Antrim Coast Rowing Association and message the group.