Friends of Larne Music Festival launch 2019 programme with style

Movie themes, classical compositions and jazz tunes provided the sound track as the annual Larne Music Festival was launched with style at Larne Town Hall.

The Friends and Committee of Larne Music Festival were warmly welcomed to the venue by the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lindsay Millar.

The reception was also attended by the Festival Patron, Lady Aurora, Viscountess Dunluce.

Guests at the Friends of the Festival event were entertained by pianist Rory Madden who played a variety of pieces including movie themes, classical and jazz music.

As always, Larne Music Festival has attracted a high calibre of adjudicators including Diane Creighton, Gillian McCutcheon and Sam Moreland, who were all in attendance at the reception.

In addition, Patrick Davey will be adjudicating the Traditional classes at the festival.

President of the Festival Committee, George McCluskey, and the chairman of Larne Music Festival, Richard Barnes, took the opportunity to thank all Friends for attending the event, and for their particularly generous contributions this year.

The festival receives no additional financial support and the generosity of the Friends of the Festival is particularly welcome.

This year’s festival runs from Wednesday, April 3 until Saturday, April 6, culminating in a concert featuring festival winners and participants from a range of classes including guitar, piano, choral, traditional and instrumental.

The closing date for entries is March, 22.

All are welcome to attend and support the festival and further information can be found atwww.larnemusicfestival.com or on the festival Facebook page.

Alternatively, details can also be obtained by contacting any member of the Festival Committee.