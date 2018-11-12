Forty-five bins destroyed during disorder in Larne estate

Forty-five household wheelie bins were used to form a burning barricade during disorder in Larne’s Antiville estate last Wednesday night.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has estimated the cost of the damage to be £1,575.

A council spokesperson said: “To date, we have received complaints relating to approximately 45 bins being destroyed. Given the circumstances, council has agreed to replace these and will work with the relevant authorities to recover costs.

”We appeal to anybody with information regarding this damage to contact the PSNI.”