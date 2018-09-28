Former mayor hits out at plan to move tourist information centre from Larne town

A former Larne mayor has criticised plans to close the tourist information centre in the town centre.

Bobby McKee pointed out that the Causeway Coast has been rated best region in the world to visit in the recent past by Lonely Planet.

In a statement, Mr. McKee said: “I would be concerned about moving the Tourist Information Centre from Narrow Gauge Road to Islandmagee. The Antrim Coast is synonymous with tourism. The first 25 miles of the Coast Road are in (former) Larne Borough.

“I’m not against The Gobbins - quite the opposite - but I’m a wee bit concerned about moving the TIC from where it is and it’s connection with the Antrim Coast Road. It’s a step too far.”

Council says the switch will “make services better”.