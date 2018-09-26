Football match in memory of David Linton

A football match in memory of Larne man David Linton will be held at The Cliff, Seacourt, on Sunday (September 30).

The memorial match and family fun day will kick off at noon and continue until 5.00 pm.

As well as football, visitors will be able to enjoy bouncy castles, music, barbecue and raffles at a cost of £2.50 per person.

To take part in the match, there is a charge of £10 per player on a “roll-on roll-off subs” basis.

All proceeds are in support of the Larne-based ELM NI (Every Life Matters) charity.