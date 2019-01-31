Football club shows support for charity

An east Antrim football club has teamed up with a local cancer charity in a bid to help residents affected by the illness.

Larne-based Newington Rangers have selected 1 in 3 Cancer Support as their charity partner.

The club was established in 1920s in the Larne community, inheriting its name from Newington Avenue- a street just off Boyne Square, where the players used to meet before their games.

A new management team made up of ex-players Jim Thompson, John Brown and Chris Johnston has been introduced at Newington, with ambitious plans for the future of the club.

Since the new management team came in, they have wanted to give more back to the local community.

As part of this effort, the club has formed a charity partnership because they feel they can provide more to the community other than recreational opportunities.

A spokesperson said: “The club have felt for a long time that the community have supported them when things have been particularly hard and now it’s time to repay that loyalty.

“1 in 3 Cancer Support is a local registered charity that was founded in 2008, providing support services to patients and ex-patients of cancer treatment (and their carers/ families) living in BT36- BT40 areas of Northern Ireland.

“1 in 3 Cancer Support is open to males and females, offering advice and practical support for those affected by cancer, their family and friends.

“With the support of our main sponsor Prestige Property Improvements we are already planning activities that will help achieve our objectives. One of which is to enter relay teams and runners into the Belfast Marathon with the hope to raise awareness for this fantastic charity and the work its volunteers do, as well as much need funds.”