Food vouchers to help fund Commonwealth Lunch

Food vouchers worth £50 are on offer to organisers of a Commonwealth Big Lunch event.

Organisers have the opportunity to win food vouchers to get their event off to a great start.

The Big Lunch takes place annually on the first Sunday in June, but this year there is an extra early bird opportunity for the community to participate in a Commonwealth Big Lunch to be held before April 22.

The Eden Project, the team behind The Big Lunch, is giving away £50 food vouchers to help fund this event.

Four Big Lunches have already been registered in Larne this year.

The Big Lunch has been held in Whitehead for the past two years.

It is held in an open green space to make it accessible and family friendly.

Organiser Noel McKee said: “The Big Lunch is very important and at the heart of what’s happening in the community.”

The celebrations come as the UK is set to host the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting next month.

This initiative builds on The Eden Project’s annual Big Lunch, funded by the National Lottery, which was launched in 2009 as a way for communities to connect over a shared meal.

Grainne McCloskey, The Eden Project, said: “The Big Lunch is simple. Everyone brings something, but it takes one person to knock a neighbour’s door and get the ball rolling.

“To apply, register for a free Big Lunch pack of your choice at www.thebiglunch.com.”