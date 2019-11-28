Floral tribute from footballers following Larne river tragedy

Players from Larne Football Club will this morning (Thursday) pay tribute to the 14-year-old girl who lost her life in a tragic accident on Tuesday evening.

Ahead of training, club captain Jeff Hughes will lead the first team squad in laying floral tributes at the scene of the incident.

Larne skipper Jeff Hughes.

Named locally as Gracie Gordon, the teenager passed away after falling into the Inver River.

In a statement, the Irish Premiership club said: “ Everyone connected with Larne Football Club would like to offer their sincere condolences to the family of Gracie Gordon.

“It has been clear that Gracie’s loss is felt right across the wider Larne community, and our thoughts are prayers with Gracie’s family in particular.”