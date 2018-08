The venue for the League Cup clash between Larne and Glentoran has been switched.

The sides had been drawn to play at Inver Park, however, due to ongoing works at the ground, the game will now be played at The Oval.

Confirming the change, a spokesperson for Larne FC said: “Unfortunately our BetMcLean.com League Cup tie against Glentoran on Tuesday, August 28 (7.45pm) has had to be switched to The Oval as our new floodlights will not be ready on time.”